Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,628,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,230. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

