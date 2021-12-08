Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 8.8%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 652,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

