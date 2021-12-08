Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

