Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

