Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

