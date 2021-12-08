CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

