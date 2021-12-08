Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $92.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $22,913,304.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.