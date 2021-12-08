Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

