China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

