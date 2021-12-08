China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
