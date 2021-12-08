Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

