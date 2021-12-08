Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,068 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

