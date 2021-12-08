Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.91 and a 200 day moving average of $457.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

