Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

