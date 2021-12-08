Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 193.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day moving average is $182.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.