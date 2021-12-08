Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

