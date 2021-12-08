Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

