ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHPT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 180,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

