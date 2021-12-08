ChainX Market Capitalization Tops $27.63 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

