Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $89.80 Average PT from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 314,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

