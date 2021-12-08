Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,620 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $56.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

