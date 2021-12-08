Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 208,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,281. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000.

