CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

