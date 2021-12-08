Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

