Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.
Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
NYSE CAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 73,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,063. Caterpillar has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.