Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 73,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,063. Caterpillar has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

