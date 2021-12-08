Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.