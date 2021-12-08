Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

