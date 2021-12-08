Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $25,247.88 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CPRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 615,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

