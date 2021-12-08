Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $25,247.88 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CPRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 615,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.