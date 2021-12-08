Cat Token (CAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,885.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $127,885.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00323888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.