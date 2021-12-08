Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.85.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CVNA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.99. 1,378,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.06 and a beta of 2.31.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
