Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $$21.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

