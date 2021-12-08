Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

