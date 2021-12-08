Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.76. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,497. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

