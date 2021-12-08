Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. 40,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,989. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

