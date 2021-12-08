Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 77,112 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

