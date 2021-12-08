Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,179 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

