Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$48.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.