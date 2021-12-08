Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 198 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 155 ($2.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.21. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 126.80 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.50).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.