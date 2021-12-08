Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.32

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €182.32 ($204.85) and traded as high as €204.00 ($229.21). Capgemini shares last traded at €200.20 ($224.94), with a volume of 348,908 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €182.65.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

