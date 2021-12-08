Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.22

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 404603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEED. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.16.

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

