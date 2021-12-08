Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 15,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.
Shares of CANO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
