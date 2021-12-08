Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 15,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Shares of CANO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

