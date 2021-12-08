Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) shares fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 184,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 259,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.