Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

