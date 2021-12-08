Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

