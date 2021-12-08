Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$115.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.92.
TSE CP traded down C$1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$60.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
