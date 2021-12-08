Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$115.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.92.

TSE CP traded down C$1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$60.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

