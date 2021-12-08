Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$515,200.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$515,200.00.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.98. 10,025,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,449. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.