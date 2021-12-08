Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC increased its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Camping World has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

