Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Exelixis worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 18.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.