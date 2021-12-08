Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 175,068 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175,068 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

