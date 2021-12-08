Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $482.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

