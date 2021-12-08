Cambiar Investors LLC Has $55.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,689,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,740,000 after acquiring an additional 441,757 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The company has a market cap of $482.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

