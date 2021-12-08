Cambiar Investors LLC Has $34.42 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

